LDR Assets Pty Ltd, as trustee for the LDR Assets Trust, has announced the release of a replacement bidder’s statement regarding its off-market takeover bid for all stapled securities in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF). Elanor Commercial Property Fund is an externally managed Australian real estate investment trust (A-REIT). A stapled security in ECF comprises a unit in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund I (ECF I) stapled to a unit in the Elanor Commercial Property Fund II (ECF II).

The replacement bidder’s statement, dated 10 September 2025, has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and will be served on Elanor Funds Management Limited (EFM), the responsible entity of ECF. This updated statement includes changes from the original bidder’s statement lodged on 20 August 2025. According to the announcement, a clean copy of the Replacement Bidder’s Statement will be separately provided to the ASX.

The offer from LDR Assets remains at $0.70 cash for each ECF stapled security. The initial announcement of the intention to make a takeover offer was released on 4 August 2025. The offer is scheduled to close at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on a date to be determined, unless extended.

ECF securityholders are advised to read the replacement bidder’s statement carefully and consult with their professional advisors before making a decision on whether to accept the offer. Further information and assistance can be obtained by contacting the Offer Information Line at 1300 101 297 (within Australia) or +61 2 9068 1929 (outside Australia) between 8:30 am and 7:00 pm (Sydney time), Monday to Friday.