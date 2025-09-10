Rapid Critical Metals to Sell Ingersoll US Project to Iris Metals

Company News

by Finance News Network September 10, 2025 10:48 AM


Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX: RCM/RCMO) has announced it has entered into a Sale Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of ASX-listed Iris Metals Limited (ASX: IR1) for the sale of its Ingersoll project properties in South Dakota, USA. Rapid Critical Metals is an ASX-listed explorer focused on advancing high-grade silver and critical mineral projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions. The company is fully funded following a $10.5M capital raise in July 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rapid will receive US$625,000 in IR1 shares, equating to 10,683,756 shares. Fifty percent of these shares will be issued upon completion of the transaction, with the remaining 50% issued three months thereafter, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, Rapid will receive a cash payment of US$50,000.

The company also announced the completion of the sale of the Tin Mountain Project in South Dakota, USA, as initially announced on 1 July 2025. As part of this completed agreement with an Iris Metals subsidiary, Rapid has now received 7,455,912 shares in Iris Metals. Additionally, Iris Metals has assumed obligations including a US$300,000 cash payment to F3 Gold LLC, the original claim vendor, completed on 30 June 2025.

F3 Gold LLC will retain a 2% gross revenue royalty on future production from the 93 claims, ensuring a low-cost structure for IRIS to advance exploration. This ASX release was authorised by Byron Miles, Managing Director of Rapid Critical Metals.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?