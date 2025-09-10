Locksley Resources Advances Antimony Strategy with EV Resources Agreement

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY), an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America, has announced a significant step in its antimony strategy. The company has entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement with EV Resources Limited (EVR) to potentially purchase EVR’s antimony material through an Ore Sales Agreement. This move is designed to strengthen the commercial pathways for Locksley’s DeepSolv™ processing method and support U.S. critical minerals independence.

The agreement aims to provide Locksley with access to a diversified ore feedstock for the ongoing development and validation of the DeepSolv™ product, a proprietary solvometallurgical process developed with Rice University. This includes both domestic ore from Locksley’s Mojave project and additional North American supply, facilitating U.S. refining capabilities. The company believes this will accelerate the availability of critical materials necessary for defence security.

Under the terms of the agreement, contingent on successfully negotiating a binding Antimony Ore Sales Agreement and subject to EVR shareholder approval, Locksley will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million in EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR). This collaboration is intended to provide priority access to antimony samples from EV Resources’ Los Lirios operations for Rice University DeepSolv™ testwork, promoting a more diversified and resilient North American supply chain.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, stated that the agreement strengthens the company’s mine-to-market strategy. By securing near-shore feedstock alongside fast-tracked mining plans in California, Locksley aims to accelerate the U.S. return to domestic antimony processing, ensuring secure, scalable, and independent antimony supply for the United States.