EV Resources Secures 100% Ownership of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada

EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR) has announced the acquisition of 100% ownership of the Dollar Antimony Project in Nye County, Nevada. EV Resources is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral assets. The project, comprised of eight unpatented mining claims totalling 160 acres, is strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

The acquisition aligns with EVR’s strategy to secure critical mineral assets in North America. The company aims to become a key supplier of antimony, a mineral designated as critical in the United States and essential for energy storage and defence applications. The terms of the acquisition include a US$50,000 refund of staking and administration fees to Strategic Minerals Inc., the Nevada-based vendor, as well as a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR).

The Dollar Antimony Project boasts high-grade potential, with historical assays returning up to 40.63% antimony (Sb). Modern sampling by the USGS confirms values up to 10,000 ppm Sb (1.0%), along with silver, lead, and copper credits. The project features historic workings, including three adits (over 400 ft total) and a 30 ft inclined shaft, providing direct access for future exploration. Its location on the eastern slope of the Toiyabe Range, within a proven antimony district, further enhances its appeal.

Shane Menere, EVR Non-Executive Chairman, stated that the acquisition provides EVR with a strategically located asset in Nevada’s Great Basin. He noted the geological similarities to other world-class antimony deposits and highlighted the potential for EVR to become a key player in critical mineral supply chains in the United States. EVR plans to begin a detailed mapping and sampling program in the December quarter to confirm historic workings, extend known mineralised zones, and define priority drill targets for Q4 2025.