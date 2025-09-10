Advanced Braking Technology Appoints Andrew Booth as Managing Director

Advanced Braking Technology (ASX:ABV) has announced the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Booth, to the position of Managing Director, effective immediately. Advanced Braking Technology designs, manufactures, and distributes its innovative braking solutions worldwide. The company’s products cater to industries with stringent safety and environmental requirements, including mining, defence, civil construction, and waste management.

Mr. Booth initially joined Advanced Braking in March 2022 as CEO and has since spearheaded the company’s growth initiatives. His tenure has been marked by increased sales momentum and the strengthening of relationships with key blue-chip customers. Mr. Booth holds a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Graduate School of Management, is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and an Asialink Leadership Alumni.

Dagmar Parsons, Chair of Advanced Braking Technology, expressed the board’s enthusiasm for Mr. Booth’s appointment. She stated, “The Board is pleased that Andrew has agreed to join as Managing Director to continue the exciting work he has led to date, we look forward to continuing to work with him.” This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.