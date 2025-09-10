Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ) Completes Rights Issue

Alternative Investment Trust (AIQ), managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited, today announced the completion of its pro rata 1 for 1 non-renounceable rights issue. Alternative Investment Trust provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of alternative investment strategies. Warana Capital Pty Limited serves as AIQ’s investment manager. The rights issue aimed to raise capital for the trust, and the results indicate a solid uptake from eligible unitholders.

The results of the rights issue revealed that a total of 2,522,192 new units will be issued to eligible unitholders. Additionally, 20,918,848 new units were issued under the shortfall, bringing the total number of newly issued units to over 23 million. The responsible entity confirmed that these new units will rank equally with the existing units already on issue.

One Managed Investment Funds Limited anticipates issuing the new units and dispatching holding statements to unitholders on or around 12 September 2025. Trading of the new units on the ASX is expected to commence on 15 September 2025. Following the completion of the rights issue, the total number of AIQ units on issue will be 53,793,523.

AIQ’s pro forma cash reserve is expected to be approximately $34,458,319 after the rights issue. Further details regarding AIQ’s balance sheet will be available in the upcoming net tangible asset backing per unit announcement and monthly fact sheet. For additional information, the responsible entity can be contacted at +61 2 8277 0000 or ait@oneinvestment.com.au.