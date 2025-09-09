Cboe Eyes Long-Dated Crypto Futures Launch

Cboe Global Markets is seeking to introduce long-dated versions of perpetual Bitcoin and Ether futures to the US market. The exchange announced plans to launch these futures on November 10, contingent upon regulatory approval. Perpetual futures, which lack an expiration date, have become a central component of offshore cryptocurrency trading, driving significant volume on platforms like Binance and OKX. These instruments enable traders to make leveraged bets on prices continuously, without the need for token delivery.

Cboe’s proposed “continuous futures” are designed to capture this existing demand within a regulated framework. The contracts will feature 10-year terms and daily price adjustments. This structure aims to eliminate the complexities associated with rolling over contracts while adhering to US market regulations. The exchange contends that these new products will provide both institutional and retail traders with a more secure method for making long-term investments in cryptocurrency.

Cboe Global Markets operates exchanges and provides trading infrastructure. Cboe’s offerings include options, futures, equities, and other financial products across various global markets. The new futures contracts will be cleared through Cboe’s US-regulated clearinghouse. The structure of these contracts resembles the perpetual-style futures products previously introduced by Coinbase Global earlier in the year.