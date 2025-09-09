ASX Giants Trade Ex-Dividend Today

Several prominent Australian companies, including Adairs, Brambles, Hearts and Minds, IDP Education, Medibank, Perpetual Equity and Regis Resources, are trading ex-dividend today. This means that investors purchasing shares in these companies from today forward will not be entitled to the upcoming dividend payment. Consequently, the share price of these stocks typically experiences a decline to reflect the exclusion of the dividend benefit for new buyers.

Adairs is a leading Australian retailer of manchester, homewares and furniture. Brambles provides supply-chain logistics solutions, including pallets, crates, and containers. Both companies’ shares, along with those of the other listed entities, are subject to price adjustments as the market adapts to the ex-dividend status. Investors often factor in the dividend yield when making investment decisions, and the ex-dividend date marks a key point in this calculation.

The ex-dividend date is a critical factor for shareholders as it determines eligibility for the dividend payout. Investors who held shares before today will receive the dividend, while those who purchase shares on or after today will not. This mechanism ensures that only registered shareholders on the record date receive the distribution.

The trading activity surrounding ex-dividend dates can influence short-term price volatility. While the share price often decreases by approximately the dividend amount, market sentiment and other factors can also play a role. Investors should consider their individual investment strategies and consult financial advice before making any decisions.