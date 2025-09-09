McLaren Minerals (ASX: MML) Continues to Intersect High-Grade Titanium at McLaren Project

McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML) has announced further high-grade assay results from its Phase 1 drilling program at the McLaren Titanium Project in Western Australia. McLaren Minerals is an exploration company focused on the development of its high-value McLaren titanium project in the Eucla Basin of Western Australia, where titanium is considered a critical mineral essential for aerospace, defence and energy technologies. The latest results complete the extensional investigation samples acquired for initial testing in Phase 1.

The reported high-grade results include intercepts such as 4m @ 8.39% HM from 15m in hole MAC102, 5m @ 6.2% HM from 22m in hole MAC124, 4m @ 6.91% HM from 15m in hole MAC121, and 5m @ 5.3% HM from 19m in hole MAC111. Additional high-grade intercepts were also reported in holes MAC120 (8.05% HM) and MAC123 (9.17% HM). These assays are being incorporated into the geological model for the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update, a key input into the Prefeasibility Study (PFS) for the project.

The drilling program, comprising 192 holes totalling 4,067m, generated 2,161 samples targeting both in-resource and extension zones. To date, 2050 assays have been received with infill results pending, and an additional 126 samples have been submitted for assay. The company has confirmed at least 1.5km of strike extension and widths up to 4km. The results also confirm the high-grade strand in the area immediately north of the current Indicated Resource.

Managing Director Simon Finnis commented on the consistency of the results, highlighting that the consistency over long traverses and significant depths will simplify mine planning. He added that all reported results are outside the existing Indicated Resource, boding well for the Mineral Resource Update currently underway, and expressed confidence that the data will underpin a robust Resource update to help shape the next phase of development.