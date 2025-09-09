Lakes Blue Energy Provides Drilling Update for Wombat-5 Well

Lakes Blue Energy (ASX: LKO) has provided an update on drilling operations at the Wombat-5, side-track-2 (ST-2) well in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria. Lakes Blue Energy is an ASX-listed company focused on gas exploration and development. The company is dedicated to providing energy solutions through responsible resource management. As of 8:00 am AEST today, the well has been active for 39 days, reaching a current depth of 1,552 metres below the rotary table measured depth (mRTMD), or 1,392.6 metres below the rotary table true vertical depth (mRT TVD). There has been no progress since 8:00 am AEST today.

The 7-inch casing has been successfully run and cemented to 1,549 mRT MD. The well is currently within the Strzelecki Formation, which is also the target formation. The target formation depth is 1,410 mRT MD, or 1,356 mRT TVD. No lost time injuries (LTIs) related to health, safety, and environment (HS&E) have been recorded.

Preparations are currently underway to commence drilling the proposed 1,500-metre horizontal well through the gas production zone of the upper Strzelecki Formation within the next 24 hours. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Lakes Blue Energy. Further inquiries can be directed to Chairperson Roland Sleeman.