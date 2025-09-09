Surefire Resources Identifies EM Conductor at Copper Hill Project

Surefire Resources NL (ASX: SRN) has announced the completion of a ground electromagnetic (MLEM) geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Copper Hill Project. Surefire Resources is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s Copper Hill project is located 3km from the Yidby Gold Project, with the aim to explore the source of anomalous Copper and Zinc results. The survey, conducted over high-priority copper targets, has identified a significant bedrock conductor, a key indicator for potential copper sulphide mineralisation.

The MLEM survey was designed to pinpoint conductive anomalies linked to copper sulphide mineralisation, using advanced, high-sensitivity equipment. According to Surefire, the survey covered geochemical anomalies of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style, similar to the geological setting at Golden Grove. Previous exploration by Surefire has already confirmed the presence of copper sulphide mineralisation in a VMS setting.

The identified bedrock conductor, observed on survey line 530050mE, has been modelled as a steeply dipping, NE striking plate. Surefire believes this is significant as it aligns with historic drilling data showing native copper and fits the known structural controls in the area. While a limited Fixed Loop TIME Domain Electromagnetics (FLTEM) survey was conducted, further clarity could not be delivered and a larger survey is needed to be planned.

Paul Burton, Managing Director of Surefire, expressed optimism about the results, stating that defining a bedrock conductor in this first pass survey is encouraging. The company plans to use the results of the MLEM survey to guide future drill targeting for copper sulphides, with further updates to be provided as the survey progresses and EM data interpretation is completed. The company also mentioned that resistivity mapping is being considered for mapping any resistive mineralisation against a resistive host.