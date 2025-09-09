Resources & Energy Group Limited (ASX:REZ) has received approval for an amendment to its Mining Proposal at the Maranoa Deposit, part of the Menzies Goldfields Project. Resources & Energy Group Limited is an ASX-listed gold explorer and miner focused on unlocking the full potential of the East Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia. This approval from the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration allows the company to transition from a small-scale trial to full-scale vat leach production of gold.

The approved expansion includes the construction of eight additional vat leach cells, each with a capacity of approximately 5,000 tonnes, resulting in a total processing capacity of around 40,000 tonnes of ore. The company anticipates that this expanded operation will significantly increase gold output compared to the initial trial program. Planning for the expansion is developed and will be advanced and upon successful completion of current trial program.

Managing Director J. Daniel Moore hailed the approval as a pivotal milestone for REZ, stating that scaling up to a commercial program will enable near-term gold production and establish a self-funding platform for growth. Positive cash flow generated will be directed towards exploration and resource growth across the broader Menzies Goldfields Project.

Following the completion of the current 5,000-tonne trial program, the Board will assess the results and finalize operating and financing plans for the production expansion. REZ expects that this new growth phase will allow them to support resource drilling, exploration, and further development across the entire East Menzies gold project.