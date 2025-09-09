Catalyst Metals Appoints New Board Member

Catalyst Metals has announced the appointment of Anna Shave to its board of directors. Shave will serve as an independent non-executive director, with her appointment effective immediately. Catalyst Metals is an Australian gold producer with a multi-mine portfolio. The company is focused on creating shareholder value through responsible exploration, development, and operation of its mineral resources.

Shave brings extensive experience to the board through her current role as a managing director at Resource Capital Funds. Her expertise is expected to contribute to Catalyst Metals’ strategic direction and governance.

Chairman David Jones commented on the appointment, stating that Catalyst Metals has experienced operational and financial growth over the past two years. He noted that the company had expressed its intention to expand its board at the last annual general meeting. Jones emphasized that Shave’s appointment represents the initial action in this board development process.

The addition of Shave to the board reflects Catalyst Metals’ commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it continues to advance its projects and pursue growth opportunities in the gold sector.