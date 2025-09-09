Adrad Holdings Announces Board Changes

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX: AHL), a manufacturer and distributor of automotive cooling products and industrial heat exchangers, has announced the resignation of Chairman Mr Glenn Davis as a Director of the company. The board expressed its gratitude to Mr Davis for his contributions over the years and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Effective immediately, Mr Paul Proctor, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on 28 July 2025, will assume the role of Managing Director. Concurrently, Mr Donald McGurk will be appointed as the Company’s Chairman, succeeding Mr Davis. These changes represent a shift in leadership structure for Adrad Holdings.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Adrad Holdings Limited. Investors and interested parties can find more information about the company on its website or by contacting Melanie Singh at NWR Communications.