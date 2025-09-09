Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) Terminates Sale Contract for 150 Charlotte Street

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX: AOF), managed by Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited (AUIREL), has announced the termination of the sale contract for 150 Charlotte Street, Brisbane. Australian Unity Office Fund invests in Australian office properties. AUIREL serves as the responsible entity for AOF. The decision follows the purchaser’s failure to meet payment obligations and complete settlement by the stipulated deadline of 8 September 2025, as previously disclosed in announcements made on 25 August 2025 and 4 September 2025.

The purchaser had defaulted on their payment obligations under the contract of sale for Charlotte Street, failing to complete settlement as required, which led to the issuance of a default notice. The terms of the contract required the purchaser to remedy the default and complete the sale by the aforementioned deadline. However, settlement was not completed by 8 September 2025, prompting AUIREL to terminate the agreement.

As a result of the termination, AOF will retain the $4.8375 million cash deposit paid by the purchaser. AUIREL has stated its intention to re-market 150 Charlotte Street for sale in the near future. This announcement was authorised for release by the AUIREL Disclosure Committee.

For further information, investors are encouraged to contact Simon Beake, Portfolio Manager – AOF at +61 2 9256 8707. AUIREL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian Unity Limited.