Great Boulder Resources Finds Visible Gold at Eaglehawk

Great Boulder Resources (ASX: GBR) has announced encouraging exploration results from its flagship Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Great Boulder Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and base metals assets in Western Australia. The company’s core focus is the Side Well Gold Project, which currently holds a Mineral Resource Estimate of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.

The latest drilling at Eaglehawk has intersected coarse visible gold in drill hole 25EHRC024, specifically from 154 to 155 metres down-hole. The company cautions that visual estimates should not be a proxy for lab analysis. This location aligns with a west-dipping high-grade vein previously identified through drilling. The sample has been sent for priority assay, with results anticipated within 21 days.

Recent RC drilling at both Eaglehawk and Mulga Bill has also yielded significant results. These include 8 metres @ 4.37g/t Au from 146m in hole 25EHRC012, including 3 metres @ 9.75g/t Au from 146m, 15 metres @ 1.89g/t Au from 55m in 25EHRC016, and 1 metre @ 9.51g/t Au from 136m in 25EHRC011. Hole 25EHR003 showed 8 metres @ 29.18g/t Au from 128m, including 4 metres @ 54.80g/t Au from 128m, and 12 metres @ 4.63g/t Au from 68m.

Assays are pending for 21 RC holes at Side Well South and 13 RC holes at Ironbark. RC resource definition drilling continues at Eaglehawk alongside AC drilling, which is currently testing new targets at Ironbark North. According to Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson, the company is eagerly awaiting assay results from Side Well South and Ironbark to assess the need for further drilling.