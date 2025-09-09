Talga Enters US Battery Anode Market with United Catalyst Corporation Agreement

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG), a battery materials and technology company, has announced a strategic move into the United States market through a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) with United Catalyst Corporation (UCC). Talga is a global leader in producing high-power, sustainable battery anode and advanced graphitic materials. Their capabilities include proprietary graphite purification, shaping and coating technologies, ensuring secure and low-emission Li-ion battery anode supply chains and new-energy materials.

The agreement with UCC, a South Carolina-based company specializing in automotive and precious metals recycling, will focus on potential battery graphite recycling and anode facilities in the US. The collaboration leverages Talga’s proprietary downstream anode production technology, particularly its Talnode-R product, which regenerates spent battery waste graphite for use in Electric Vehicle (EV) quality Li-ion batteries. UCC brings over 30 years of recycling expertise, high-quality processing facilities, and an extensive network of feedstock suppliers to the partnership.

The SCA outlines several key areas of cooperation, including technology and resource sharing, operational synergies, and funding opportunities. The companies will collaborate on recycling processes, potentially sharing facilities and logistics to reduce costs and expedite permitting. The agreement also aims to bolster Talga’s position to secure joint grants with UCC, such as the US Department of Energy’s battery recycling program.

The initial term of the SCA is three years, with automatic renewal for additional one-year terms unless terminated. Both parties will bear their own costs for participation in joint activities, and investment requirements for specific projects will be negotiated separately. Talga’s CEO, Martin Phillips, sees the agreement as a turning point in expanding the company’s low-emission battery solutions to the US market.