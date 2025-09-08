Hot Stocks: Livium, 29Metals, Osteopore

Join the ShareCafe team for the 22nd annual RRS Gold Coast Conference, taking place on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 September 2025. This event is all about connecting investors with company executives. It will feature a standout line-up of junior and mid-tier resource stocks, giving you the unique opportunity to engage directly with executives and hear their stories firsthand. Click here to secure your FREE in-person or online tickets and access an exclusive discount at RACV Royal Pines Resort.

Wall Street kicked off the week on a strong note. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high, gaining 0.45% to 21,798.70 after touching a fresh intraday peak, while the S&P 500 rose 0.21% and the Dow added 0.25%. The rally was led by tech stocks, with Broadcom jumping 3%, Nvidia up nearly 1%, and Amazon and Microsoft also advancing. Ross Mayfield of Baird Private Wealth Management noted strong momentum in AI-related spending and described the gains as evidence of “broad-based strength” across the sector.

Attention now turns to US inflation data, with producer prices due Wednesday and consumer prices Thursday, following weaker-than-expected August jobs figures that bolstered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. Futures imply a 100% chance of at least a quarter-point cut, though some investors see the possibility of a larger move. Despite Wall Street’s strength, Australian shares are set to open lower, with ASX 200 futures down 31 points to 8,826. Locally, Westpac’s consumer confidence survey will be released at 10:30am AEST, followed by NAB’s business confidence and conditions reports at 11:30am.

Livium secures global rights to microwave rare earth recycling technology

Livium (ASX:LIT) signed a term sheet with the University of Melbourne to secure exclusive global rights to microwave technology for rare earth element (REE) extraction. The method promises recovery rates above 95% for neodymium and over 80% for praseodymium, while cutting energy use by up to 85% compared with conventional processes. Livium will fund prototype development and provide feedstock, with a binding licence expected to follow. CEO Simon Linge said the agreement strengthens Livium’s push into REE recycling, an almost untapped market forecast to reach US$7.3bn by 2026.

29Metals’ Golden Grove drilling delivers high-grade copper extensions

29Metals (ASX:29M) reported high-grade copper, zinc and gold intercepts from ongoing drilling at its Golden Grove mine in Western Australia, with highlights including 12.3m at 2.8% Cu and 80.4m at 3.9% Cu in different zones. The work, part of a A$10–14m 2025 program, targeted extensions at Tryall, Oizon, Europa and Cervantes, confirming opportunities to lengthen mine life and add flexibility to production planning. CEO James Palmer said many of the new zones are close to existing underground infrastructure, reducing development costs and supporting future resource growth.

Osteopore partners with Tan Tock Seng Hospital on novel AVN implant

Osteopore (ASX:OSX) announced a 12-month collaboration with Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital to co-develop a 3D-printed bioresorbable implant for treating avascular necrosis (AVN) of the hip. Supported by a S$50,000 MedTech grant, the project aims to improve outcomes from core decompression procedures and potentially reduce the need for total hip replacements, which occur in around 10% of AVN cases. The global AVN treatment market is projected to reach US$10.2bn by 2030. CEO Dr Yujing Lim said the work could expand Osteopore’s orthopaedic product line and lower long-term healthcare costs.