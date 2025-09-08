Mixi Takes Control of PointsBet

Japan’s Mixi has successfully gained control of ASX-listed bookmaker PointsBet, acquiring a majority stake through an off-market takeover. Mixi now holds 51.6 per cent of the company’s shares, securing its position after a competitive acquisition process that began in February. Mixi is a Japanese entertainment company known for its social networking service and mobile games. PointsBet is an Australian corporate bookmaker offering various betting products and services.

The takeover battle saw Mixi competing with Betr, another entity vying for control of PointsBet. Both companies had submitted off-market offers, but Mixi’s successful acquisition now prevents Betr, which holds a 20.5 per cent stake in PointsBet, from achieving control or realising its anticipated synergies. This outcome marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of the bookmaker.

Mixi has declared its offer price of $1.25 cash per share as its final bid. The offer is scheduled to close on September 12, solidifying Mixi’s controlling interest in PointsBet. This acquisition marks Mixi’s entry into the Australian online betting market, expanding its global business operations.