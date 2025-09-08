Vocus Enters Enterprise Mobile Market

Vocus, the telecommunications provider known for its consumer mobile brands Dodo and iPrimus, is expanding its services to the enterprise and government sectors. This move marks the company’s first foray into providing mobile services to businesses and government entities, made possible by its recent $5.25 billion acquisition of TPG Telecom’s infrastructure assets. Vocus provides telecommunications services, owning brands like Dodo and iPrimus. They connect homes and businesses across Australia with internet and phone services.

Vocus utilises Optus’ mobile network and is adopting a “digital first” strategy. This approach will allow enterprise customers to order and activate mobile services online, streamlining the process and reducing reliance on traditional support channels. The company believes this digital-centric model will provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for its business clients.

The company anticipates that integrating mobile phone services into its existing suite of enterprise offerings will foster greater competition within the telecommunications landscape. Vocus aims to challenge the established dominance of major players such as Telstra, Optus, and TPG in the enterprise market by providing more choice and innovative solutions.

This strategic expansion into the enterprise mobile market positions Vocus as a more comprehensive telecommunications provider, offering a wider range of services to a diverse client base. The company is betting that its digital-first approach and integrated service offerings will resonate with businesses and government organisations seeking efficient and cost-effective communication solutions.