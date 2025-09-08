Felix Gold Hosts U.S. Federal Officials at Treasure Creek Project

Felix Gold Limited (ASX: FXG) recently hosted senior representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (Permitting Council) at its flagship Treasure Creek Antimony Project in Alaska. Felix Gold is an ASX-listed gold, antimony, and critical minerals discovery business operating in the Tintina Gold Province of Alaska. The visit highlighted the project’s potential as a domestic antimony supply solution following China’s export ban.

The delegation included senior staff from EPA Region 10, the EPA Office of Water, the Permitting Council, and FAST-41 Infrastructure Portfolio Management and Engagement. Permitting Council Executive Director Emily Domenech stated that critical mineral projects are a top priority and the visit helped them understand how the council can best support timely reviews of the antimony project to strengthen the domestic supply chain.

Felix Gold’s Executive Director, Joe Webb, noted that federal agencies provided feedback that Treasure Creek is one of the most infrastructure-ready projects they have visited. He highlighted the company’s extensive baseline studies, proactive community consultation, and advanced yet small-scale potential design. The visit is considered material as it demonstrates direct U.S. federal agency engagement with the Treasure Creek Antimony Project at a time when the U.S. government has issued multiple Executive Orders prioritizing secure domestic supply of critical minerals, including antimony.

Felix Gold is continuing activities to assess the viability of a near-term antimony production opportunity at Treasure Creek. These activities include ongoing drilling, environmental baseline studies, engineering and plant design, community and government stakeholder engagement, product marketing, and U.S. Government support processes. The company is targeting a development decision that could enable first concentrate production as early as Q4 2025, subject to positive study outcomes and permitting.