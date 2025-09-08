DroneShield, an Australian defence technology company, has announced its inclusion in the S&P/ASX 200 index, effective from September 22. This move marks a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its growth and increasing market capitalisation. DroneShield is a developer and manufacturer of drone security solutions. The company’s products include drone detection and countermeasure technologies used to protect people, organisations, and critical infrastructure from drone threats.

Prior to this announcement, DroneShield was already listed on several other prominent indices, including the Mirae Asset Global X Defence Tech Index, the Global X Defence Tech ETF, and the MSCI Global Small-Cap Asia Pacific Australia Index. The inclusion in the S&P/ASX 200 is expected to further raise the company’s profile among investors and increase trading liquidity.

The S&P/ASX 200 is a market-capitalisation weighted and float-adjusted stock market index of the Australian Securities Exchange. It comprises the top 200 companies listed on the ASX and is a widely recognised benchmark for the Australian stock market. Inclusion in this index typically leads to increased visibility and investment from institutional investors who track the index.

DroneShield’s addition to the S&P/ASX 200 highlights the growing importance of the defence technology sector and the company’s success in developing and commercialising innovative solutions for drone security.