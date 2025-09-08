Advisors Outpace Retail in Diversified Stock Buys

Wholesale trading platform Ausiex reports that advised investors showed a preference for more diversified shares compared to retail investors during the latest earnings season. The data indicates a strategic shift in investment choices, with a focus on blue-chip industrial and resources stocks among the top acquisitions. Conversely, banking stocks experienced the most significant divestment activity.

Specifically, CSL, Pilbara Minerals, and Boss Energy attracted substantial investment from advised investors. At the same time, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, and BHP saw notable sell-offs. NextDC, a company that builds and operates data centres, was also among advisor purchases, alongside CSL, a biotechnology company that develops and manufactures a range of plasma therapies, and Northern Star Resources, a gold producer with operations in Australia and North America.

Self-managed superannuation funds mirrored some of these trends, adding Macquarie Group to their portfolios alongside NextDC, CSL, and Northern Star Resources. This suggests a broader confidence in these particular stocks among sophisticated investors. Meanwhile, DroneShield, a developer of counter-drone solutions, emerged as the fourth-largest stock bought by millennial investors, trailing only CSL, Pilbara Minerals, and Boss Energy.

The data from Ausiex provides valuable insights into the contrasting investment strategies employed by different segments of the market. The preference for diversification among advised investors highlights a potentially more risk-averse approach compared to the concentrated bets observed in some retail portfolios.