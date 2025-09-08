Woolworths Faces Significant Wage Underpayment Costs

Woolworths Group is bracing for substantial financial implications following a Federal Court decision regarding historical wage underpayments. The company estimates potential post-tax costs ranging from $180 million to $330 million related to claims of underpayment to award-covered salaried store team leaders. Woolworths is a major Australian company that operates supermarkets and other retail outlets. It is one of the largest publicly listed companies in Australia.

The decision necessitates a comprehensive review and remediation plan to address the underpayments. Beyond the initial underpayment amounts, Woolworths anticipates additional expenses. These supplementary costs encompass interest payments, superannuation contributions, and payroll tax obligations.

According to Woolworths, these additional factors could add between $140 million and $200 million to the net liability. The ultimate financial impact remains contingent on the final determination of the total remediation obligation. Woolworths is currently working to finalise the details of the remediation process and assess the full extent of the financial ramifications.

The company is committed to rectifying the historical underpayments and ensuring compliance with all relevant employment regulations moving forward. This involves a thorough review of its payroll systems and processes to prevent future occurrences of such issues. Woolworths will provide further updates as the remediation plan progresses and more information becomes available.