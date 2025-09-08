MIXI Australia Declares PointsBet Takeover Offer Final, Now a Subsidiary

MIXI Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of MIXI, Inc (TSE:2121), has announced its fourth supplementary bidder’s statement regarding the off-market takeover bid for PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH). PointsBet is an Australian corporate bookmaker, licensed in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. The company provides sports and racing betting products and services via its PointsBet app and website.

The latest statement confirms that MIXI Australia’s offer of $1.25 cash per PointsBet share is final and will not be increased. Furthermore, the offer is scheduled to close at 7:00 pm (Melbourne time) on 12 September 2025, and will not be extended. MIXI Australia urges all PointsBet shareholders to accept the offer promptly, as no further price increases or extensions are expected. MIXI Australia states that it is now the registered and beneficial owner of more than 50% of PointsBet shares.

As of 5 September 2025, MIXI Australia held a relevant interest in 180,267,191 PointsBet shares, representing approximately 51.86% voting power. This includes 179,316,820 PointsBet shares (approximately 51.59% of PointsBet shares) for which MIXI Australia is now the registered and beneficial owner. Consequently, PointsBet is now considered a controlled entity and subsidiary of MIXI Australia.

MIXI Australia has stated it intends to vote its majority shareholding against any resolution proposed at a general meeting of PointsBet to appoint any person affiliated with betr as a director of PointsBet. After the offer closes, MIXI Australia’s ability to acquire additional PointsBet shares will be restricted, as it cannot rely on the ‘3% creep rule’ for at least six months. PointsBet shareholders are encouraged to contact the Offer Information Line with any questions regarding the offer or how to accept it.