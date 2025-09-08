Havilah Resources Uncovers High-Grade Uranium at Johnson Dam Prospect

Havilah Resources Limited (HAV: ASX), an Australian resource company focused on the exploration and development of copper, gold, and other minerals, has announced the discovery of further significant hard rock uranium mineralisation at the Johnson Dam prospect. Havilah is pleased to report that a second round, 9-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program revealed high-grade uranium at the prospect, located approximately 14 km south-southwest of the Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit.

The highlight of the drilling program was the highest-grade uranium intercept yet returned from the Johnson Dam prospect. Drillhole KKRC0706 intersected 1 metre of 8,984 ppm U3O8 from 112 metres, within 4 metres of 3,643 ppm U3O8 from 110 metres, within 7 metres of 2,169 ppm U3O8 from 108 metres. The company also reported that the uranium mineralisation is frequently associated with low-grade copper, cobalt, and rare earth element mineralisation, demonstrating the multi-metal commodity mix of the prospect.

Technical Director Dr Chris Giles commented that drilling at Johnson Dam continues to show that this is a very mineralised area, with high grades of hard rock uranium now confirmed over 400 metres of strike. He added that the uranium mineralisation is interpreted to be controlled by a nearby regional granite contact, opening up a large hard rock uranium exploration area southwest of Kalkaroo. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicated that uranium recoveries in excess of 90% were achievable.

The recent drilling results follow up on the uranium-copper-critical minerals discovery at the Johnson Dam prospect during 2023. Havilah’s ongoing exploration efforts aim to further delineate the extent of the mineralisation and assess the economic potential of the Johnson Dam prospect. The company sees high discovery potential along several kilometres of untested prospective granite contact zone.