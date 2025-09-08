Kuniko (KNI) Issues Supplementary Prospectus for Entitlement Offer

Kuniko Limited (KNI), a company focused on developing battery minerals projects, has released a supplementary prospectus to update investors on its ongoing entitlement offer. The supplementary prospectus, dated 8 September 2025, complements the original prospectus issued on 31 July 2025. Kuniko is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical sourcing of critical minerals needed for the global transition to clean energy.

The primary purpose of the supplementary prospectus is to provide updated information related to the entitlement offer. Key updates include the extension of the closing date for the entitlement offer to 12 September 2025. The extension was granted to allow eligible shareholders additional time to participate. Additionally, the company announced a binding agreement with Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) to earn a 70% interest in the Commonwealth Project in New South Wales.

The supplementary prospectus also details an underwriting agreement with GBA Capital Pty Ltd, where GBA Capital has agreed to partially underwrite the entitlement offer up to $1,200,000.06. This underwritten amount covers 17,142,858 shares and 5,714,286 new options. GBA Capital has also been appointed as the lead manager for the entitlement offer. The directors have stated that they do not believe the changes are materially adverse to investors.

Existing applications for securities under the original prospectus do not require any action. Kuniko will make the supplementary prospectus available on its website and will send copies to all applicants who have already subscribed for securities. New applications must use the entitlement and acceptance form accompanying the supplementary prospectus.