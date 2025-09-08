Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) Hits Encouraging Gold and Tungsten in Idaho Drilling

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML), a company focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits, has announced encouraging initial results from its maiden drilling program at the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. The company has completed four holes, totaling 960 metres, as part of a planned 3,000-metre Phase 1 drilling program of up to twelve holes at the Golden Gate Target.

Visual mineralisation, identified as the tungsten ore mineral scheelite, has been observed in the first three drill holes using an ultraviolet lamp. According to Resolution Minerals’ local technical experts, the host rock mineral textures observed in the drill core are similar to those at the adjacent Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project, including the presence of quartz veins associated with fine-grain sulphides. The fifth hole of the Phase 1 drill program is currently underway.

The primary objective of the Phase 1 drill program is to confirm historical shallow drilling results and expand the mineralised footprint at Golden Gate. Notably, the company plans to assay for antimony and tungsten, which were not previously tested in historical drilling, alongside confirming prior gold and silver assays. The company is considering various options to accelerate drilling, potentially securing a second drill rig to complete this phase by 1 October 2025.

Craig Lindsay, RML’s CEO of U.S. Operations, expressed enthusiasm for the drilling results, noting the similarity in alteration textures to the Stibnite mine and the presence of visible tungsten. He added that initial assay results are eagerly awaited, particularly for tungsten, which had not been assayed for in this area despite previous workings. The company has been advised to conduct multi-element assay tests for targeted intervals of drillholes for this Program, with focus sampling over intervals with visualising identified scheelite.