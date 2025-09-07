Immutep sarcoma trial data accepted for oral presentation at CTOS 2025

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) will present new data from its Phase II EFTISARC-NEO trial at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2025 Annual Meeting in Boca Raton, Florida. The study is the first to test Immutep’s lead immunotherapy candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti), as a neoadjuvant treatment for soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

The trial evaluates efti in combination with radiotherapy and Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) before surgery in patients with resectable STS. Data covering the primary endpoint and translational correlates will be delivered on 13 November 2025 in the “Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy in Sarcoma: Emerging Frontiers” session by Dr Pawel Sobczuk of the Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw.

STS is a rare and aggressive cancer with high unmet need. The American Cancer Society estimates 13,520 new STS cases and 5,420 deaths in the United States alone during 2025. The EFTISARC-NEO study is funded by the Polish Medical Research Agency and conducted at the Warsaw institute, with trial details available on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06128863).

Presentation slides will be published on Immutep’s website following the CTOS meeting.