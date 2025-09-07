Gold ETFs Reach Record High

Global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a significant surge, climbing 5 per cent to reach $US407 billion ($618 billion). This increase marks a new month-end record, according to data released by the World Gold Council. The growth was primarily fuelled by sustained inflows from Western markets, specifically North America and Europe, demonstrating strong investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty.

However, the performance varied across different regions. While Western markets saw positive inflows, Asia and other regions experienced a shift towards negative flows. This divergence highlights the differing investment sentiment and economic conditions prevailing in various parts of the world. Factors influencing these regional differences could include local market dynamics, currency fluctuations, and varying levels of risk appetite among investors.

Australia mirrored the trend observed in North America and Europe, recording inflows for the third consecutive month. This consistent positive flow has boosted total Australian assets under management in gold ETFs to $US5.3 billion. The sustained interest in gold ETFs within Australia suggests a growing recognition of gold’s potential as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against market volatility.

The rise in global gold ETF holdings underscores the continued appeal of gold as a strategic asset class. Despite mixed regional performances, the overall growth indicates a strong underlying demand for gold, driven by factors such as economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical risks. Investors are likely to continue monitoring these trends to inform their investment decisions in the gold market.