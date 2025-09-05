Qantas has reduced CEO Vanessa Hudson’s potential bonus by $250,000 in response to the airline’s cybersecurity breach. However, the company has decided against further penalties related to the record fine imposed for illegally dismissing 1821 ground workers. Qantas is Australia’s largest airline and a leading global aviation group, flying to destinations across Australia and around the world. The company also provides freight and logistics services.

Vanessa Hudson will now receive $6.3 million, reflecting a 15 percentage point decrease in her annual bonus targets. This reduction is a direct consequence of the cyberattack that compromised the personal data of 5.7 million Qantas frequent flyers.

The decision to adjust Hudson’s bonus reflects the board’s assessment of accountability in the wake of the data breach. Despite the significant financial penalty Qantas incurred for the unlawful sackings, no additional action will be taken against Hudson in relation to that matter.

The airline continues to address the fallout from both the cyberattack and the Fair Work Ombudsman case, focusing on reinforcing its cybersecurity measures and implementing improved workplace relations policies.