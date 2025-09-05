Cambium Bio Signs MoU with Benta SAS for Elate Ocular® Commercialisation in Europe and Middle East

Cambium Bio Limited (ASX:CMB), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focusing on innovative biologics for ophthalmology and tissue repair applications, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Benta SAS, a French pharmaceutical company. The agreement establishes a strategic partnership for the development and commercialisation of Elate Ocular® (CAM-101), Cambium Bio’s treatment for dry eye disease, in Europe and the Middle East.

Under the MoU, Benta SAS will gain exclusive rights to Elate Ocular® in the specified territories. The companies will determine the business model as either a direct licensing agreement, a new corporate entity, or a joint venture arrangement. Cambium Bio will provide an exclusive license, intellectual property, manufacturing know-how, and data packages to facilitate regulatory approvals and commercialisation. Benta SAS, part of the Benta Group, has an established presence across 40 countries and expertise in blood-derived therapeutics.

The partnership gives Cambium Bio access to major European and Middle Eastern markets for dry eye patients, while leveraging Benta’s expertise in manufacturing blood-derived products. Benta will also facilitate engagement with regulatory authorities. This marks the second licensing agreement for Cambium Bio’s platelet-lysate technology in three days, following the Keke MedTech deal announced on September 2, 2025.

The companies aim to execute definitive agreements within four months, establish a corporate structure or contractual arrangements, initiate regulatory submissions, and begin technology transfer and manufacturing setup. Cambium Bio’s CEO, Karolis Rosickas, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Benta’s experience and platform. Bernard Tannoury, Chairman & CEO of Benta Group, stated his belief that Elate Ocular® represents a breakthrough in treating dry eye disease.