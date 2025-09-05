Triton Minerals Receives Final Payments Under Settlement Deed

Triton Minerals Limited (ASX: TON) has announced the receipt of final payments totalling A$8.5 million from NQM Gold 2 Pty Ltd, in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Settlement and Deed of Variation. Triton Minerals is focused on the development of graphite projects. Graphite is a critical component in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, making Triton’s projects strategically important for the future of renewable energy.

The payments were structured in two tranches. The first tranche of A$3 million was paid to Triton within three business days of executing the Deed of Settlement. The second tranche of A$5.5 million was transferred into a trust account within three business days of executing the Deed of Settlement and subsequently released to the company upon satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement. The original announcement regarding the signing of the settlement deed was released on 4 September 2025.

The receipt of these funds marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Deed of Settlement and Deed of Variation. Triton Minerals anticipates this influx of capital will significantly strengthen the company’s financial standing, providing crucial support for its ongoing operational activities and strategic initiatives.

Triton Minerals has committed to providing further updates to the market as additional milestones outlined in the Deed of Settlement and Deed of Variation are achieved. This announcement was authorised for release by the Independent Directors of the Company.