Medibank Announces Boardroom Refresh

Medibank has announced changes to its board of directors. Non-executive directors David Fagan and Linda Nicholls will retire at the company’s annual general meeting, scheduled for mid-November. Both Fagan and Nicholls were appointed to the board in 2014 and have served for a decade. Medibank provides private health insurance to Australians, as well as other health services. It aims to improve the health and well-being of its members through a range of products and services.

Jacqueline Hey and Lisa McIntyre have been named as their replacements. Hey currently serves as a non-executive director of OFX Group and Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation. Her previous roles include chairwoman and non-executive director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and non-executive director of Qantas.

McIntyre recently announced her intention to step down from the board of Nanosonics, a medical manufacturing company, in early November. She will not be seeking re-election. Medibank chairman Mike Wilkins commented on the appointments, noting that Hey’s experience in consumer businesses, financial services, and technology, combined with McIntyre’s background in health, insurance, and technology, would provide valuable expertise to the board.