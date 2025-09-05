Someva Renewables Acquires Hills of Gold Wind Farm

Australian-owned Someva Renewables has acquired the Hills of Gold wind farm project near Nundle in the New England region of New South Wales from France’s Engie. The transaction comes as the project faces a legal appeal challenging its development approval. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Someva Renewables is an Australian company focused on developing and operating renewable energy projects. They aim to contribute to Australia’s transition to a clean energy future through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Someva stated that its immediate priority is to defend the project against the appeal lodged in the Land and Environment Court. The appeal challenges the approval granted by the NSW Independent Planning Commission in September of the previous year. Someva managing director Jamie Chivers commented on the situation, stating that the company views Tamworth Regional Council’s decision to continue the appeal as a questionable use of local ratepayers’ money.

Engie Australia’s managing director of renewables and batteries, Laura Caspari, said Engie’s exit will allow the French company to concentrate on its other projects currently in development. Caspari affirmed Engie’s commitment to developing over three gigawatts of renewable energy and storage in Australia by 2030. This includes a recently acquired 2.9-gigawatt portfolio of early-stage assets. The company is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services.

The Hills of Gold wind farm project has faced community opposition and regulatory scrutiny. The legal appeal adds another layer of complexity to the project’s future. Someva Renewables will now be responsible for navigating these challenges as it moves forward with the development.