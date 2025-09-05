Nanosonics Director McIntyre to Step Down

Lisa McIntyre, a non-executive director at Nanosonics, will not seek re-election to the company’s board at the upcoming annual general meeting in early November. Nanosonics is a manufacturer of disinfection devices, developing and commercialising innovative infection prevention solutions. The company’s flagship product, the Trophon EPR, is used globally to disinfect ultrasound probes.

McIntyre has been a member of the Nanosonics board since December 2019. Since January 2023, she has also held the position of chairwoman of the innovation and development committee, contributing to the strategic direction of the company’s technological advancements.

Nanosonics chairman Steve Sargent acknowledged McIntyre’s contributions, highlighting her expertise and dedication during her tenure. He stated that her deep healthcare knowledge, coupled with her critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, have been defining characteristics of her service to the company. Sargent further emphasised McIntyre’s focus on patient outcomes and ensuring long-term value for shareholders.

McIntyre’s departure will mark the end of a significant chapter in her involvement with Nanosonics. Her contributions to the board and the innovation and development committee have been greatly valued by the company.