Simble Solutions Sells Bittensor Holdings Following ASX Guidance

Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS), an energy and sustainability software company providing integrated solutions for energy efficiency, sustainability, and renewable energy development, announced it has sold its entire holding of Bittensor (TAO). The decision comes after consulting with the ASX and in light of the recent ASX Compliance Update no. 09/25, which provides guidance on digital asset treasury strategies for listed entities. Going forward, Simble will no longer acquire digital assets as part of its treasury strategy.

The company sold 387.7242 TAO at a price of $490.78 per TAO, generating total proceeds of approximately $190,000 before costs. Simble had previously announced on 4 July 2025 that the TAO was acquired for a total cost of approximately $200,000 before costs. The sale has therefore resulted in a loss of around $10,000 before costs.

According to the announcement, the funds raised from the sale of TAO will be allocated to working capital, as previously disclosed. This strategic shift reflects Simble’s adaptation to the evolving regulatory landscape for digital assets within the ASX framework.

Simble Solutions operates globally, focusing on energy and sustainability software solutions and renewable energy developments, supporting the transition to Net Zero with teams in Australia, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.