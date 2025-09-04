Boeing to Hire Replacements Amid Strike

Boeing intends to begin hiring permanent replacements for some of the 3,200 hourly workers currently on strike at its St Louis defence hub, signalling a potential escalation of the month-long labour dispute. The company plans to advertise openings for specific manufacturing roles held by striking union members and is scheduled to host a job fair on September 16. Boeing is a leading global aerospace company and manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defence, space and security systems. The company also provides aftermarket support to airlines and government customers.

Dan Gillian, a Boeing vice president and the senior executive in St Louis, communicated the decision in a memo. This move increases pressure on the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, who initiated the strike in early August. The union members have twice rejected the company’s offer, which Gillian characterised as the most substantial Boeing has ever presented to workers at its fighter-jet and munitions factories located in Missouri and Illinois.

The ongoing labour dispute highlights the challenges Boeing faces in balancing its operational needs with labour relations. The decision to seek permanent replacements could further strain the relationship between the company and its workforce, potentially leading to a prolonged period of uncertainty. The financial implications of the strike and the subsequent hiring of replacements remain to be seen.