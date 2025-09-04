Goldman Sachs Invests in T. Rowe Price

Goldman Sachs plans to invest up to $US1 billion in T. Rowe Price and partner with the asset manager to offer private-market products to retail investors. This arrangement involves Goldman Sachs utilising its balance sheet to acquire equity in T. Rowe Price, whose stock has significantly decreased from its peak in 2021. The two firms will work together on various investments designed for retirement savers and affluent investors, according to a statement released via email. T. Rowe Price is a global investment management firm that provides a wide range of investment strategies and services. Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm.

Goldman Sachs intends to make “a series of open-market purchases” to accumulate as much as 3.5 per cent of T. Rowe Price’s stock. This move could potentially position the Wall Street bank as one of T. Rowe Price’s top five largest shareholders, as indicated in the statement. The investment in T. Rowe Price marks Goldman Sachs’s sole investment in an external asset management company.

The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both firms to expand access to private market investments for a broader range of investors. By combining Goldman Sachs’s investment expertise with T. Rowe Price’s distribution network, the partnership seeks to create innovative solutions tailored to the needs of retirement savers and wealthy individuals.

The partnership highlights the increasing demand for alternative investment options and the growing trend of asset managers collaborating to enhance their product offerings. This strategic alliance could set a precedent for future collaborations within the financial industry, as firms seek to navigate evolving market dynamics and cater to the diverse needs of investors.