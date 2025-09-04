Atlassian Acquires The Browser Company for $936M

Atlassian has announced its acquisition of The Browser Company for $US610 million ($936 million), marking its entry into the emerging market of AI-powered web browsers. The Browser Company is recognised for its innovative Arc and Dia browsers, which integrate web searching with productivity tools and workspace functionalities. Atlassian intends to integrate these web tools into its Jira and Confluence products and further develop Dia as a multi-platform software. Atlassian is a software company that develops products for software developers and project managers. Its popular products include Jira and Confluence.

The all-cash deal is anticipated to be finalised in the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year. Despite the acquisition news, Atlassian shares experienced a 2 per cent decline. However, the company has stated that The Browser Company will continue to operate independently.

Atlassian CEO and co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes commented on the acquisition, stating that current web browser software is not adequately designed for work environments. He described the deal as an opportunity to “reimagine the browser for knowledge work in the AI era”. Cannon-Brookes highlighted the potential to transform work processes by combining The Browser Company’s expertise in browser development with Atlassian’s extensive understanding of knowledge workers.

The acquisition occurs shortly after Alphabet, a major search engine company, narrowly avoided being required to divest its Chrome browser business due to an antitrust lawsuit. Atlassian hopes to capitalize on the growing need for efficient and integrated web tools for knowledge workers in the evolving digital landscape.