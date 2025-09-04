Cobalt Blue Advances Kwinana Refinery Project with Technology Centre Progress

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB) has announced significant progress at its Broken Hill Technology Centre (BHTC), advancing the company’s plans for the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery (KCR). Cobalt Blue is a minerals processing and mining company focused on developing midstream processing capabilities in Australia to diversify supply chains. The company’s recent achievements at the BHTC directly support the pathway towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery by late 2025.

Key milestones include the successful completion of a 100-hour pilot campaign for cobalt solvent extraction, demonstrating effective separation of cobalt from other metals. Cobalt sulphate production has also met target specifications for refinery partners. Additionally, the company has produced cobalt metal, diversifying potential offtake agreements. Evaluation of battery black mass as an additional feedstock for the KCR is also underway, with leaching studies targeting the recovery of valuable metals.

According to CEO Dr. Andrew Tong, the BHTC has evolved into a fully-fledged innovation hub, driving R&D and external research projects. These advancements accelerate progress toward the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery FID, enhancing confidence in its commercial potential. The Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) is being positioned for a cobalt market recovery through optimisation of the kiln circuit, targeting reduced operating and capital costs.

Cobalt Blue has invested over A$15 million in the BHTC since 2021, scaling the facility from pilot to a multi-feedstock refinery. The BHTC has validated the end-to-end process, from ore to cobalt sulphate and metal. These achievements strengthen the commercial readiness of the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery and solidify Cobalt Blue’s position in the global critical minerals sector.