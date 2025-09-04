Desane Group Holdings Sells Lane Cove Property for $8.7 Million

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX: DGH) has announced the unconditional sale of its commercial property at 13 Sirius Road, Lane Cove, NSW. The sale was executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Desane Properties Pty Ltd. Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company based in Sydney, Australia. The company prides itself on integrity, strong work ethic and commitment to excellence to deliver maximum value for its shareholders.

The property was sold for $8.7 million, exclusive of GST. Brad Sutton of Sutton Anderson Property Consultants facilitated the transaction. Desane had owned the Lane Cove property for over two decades.

Rick Montrone, CEO of Desane, stated that the sale of 13 Sirius Road would give Desane the flexibility to pursue future acquisitions or projects aligned with their current investment strategy. Montrone also noted that the company considered this a timely divestment, given their long-term ownership of the property. Further details can be found on the company website.

For further information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit www.desane.com.au or contact Rick Montrone, Managing Director & CEO, or Kylie Ichsan, Company Secretary, at (02) 9555 9922.