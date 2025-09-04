Austal Secures US$314 Million in Offshore Patrol Cutter Options

Austal Limited (ASX: ASB), Australia’s global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor designing, constructing and sustaining some of the world’s most advanced commercial and defence vessels, has announced that the United States Coast Guard has exercised options worth US$314 million (A$480 million) with Austal USA for the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program. In its 38 years of operations, Austal has built more than 350 vessels for 122 commercial and defence operators in 59 countries. The contract options enable Austal to order long lead time materials (LLTM) for another three OPCs, specifically Austal USA’s 4th, 5th, and 6th cutters. Funds have also been allocated for logistic supply items for two OPCs.

The original OPC contract was awarded to Austal USA in June 2022, encompassing detail design and construction of up to 11 OPCs, with a potential total value of US$3.3 billion. To date, Austal USA has been awarded two of the 11 OPCs under the contract, in addition to LLTM for a third, as per the ASX announcement on 6 August 2025.

Austal CEO Paddy Gregg commented that these early awards demonstrate the strong partnership between the Coast Guard and Austal USA teams, and signify an important intent for OPCs 3-6. Current work on Austal USA’s first OPC, Pickering (WMSMS 919), is progressing well, with the keel laying scheduled for December. Construction of the second OPC, Icarus (WMSMS 920), commenced in early August.

The 110-metre OPCs will support US national security strategy by maintaining the nation’s economic, social, environmental and military security mission areas. Each OPC, with a range of 10,200 nautical miles at 14 knots and a 60-day endurance period, will be capable of independent deployment or as part of task groups. They will serve as a mobile command and control platform for various operations, including hurricane response, mass migration incidents, and supporting Arctic objectives.