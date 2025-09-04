xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, is facing a vacancy in its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer Mike Liberatore has left the company. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that Liberatore’s departure occurred just a few months after he assumed the position, creating a high-profile opening at the burgeoning firm. xAI is an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, dedicated to building AI to accelerate the discovery of knowledge. The company aims to understand the universe through its AI research and development.

Liberatore joined xAI earlier this year and played a role in the company’s fundraising activities and its data centre expansion efforts in Memphis. His tenure, however, was short-lived, as he departed in July, only three months after joining the company, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Prior to joining xAI, Liberatore spent nearly a decade in finance roles at Airbnb, and he reportedly already has secured a new position.

The departure leaves an important leadership role vacant at xAI, which has been actively raising capital to support its AI infrastructure development. This includes data centre projects and the acquisition of advanced computing chips. Mahmoud Reza Banki continues to serve as CFO of X, the social networking company that Musk merged with xAI earlier this year.

Jared Birchall, who heads Musk’s family office and is involved in fundraising across his various ventures, is also significantly involved in financial decision-making at xAI, according to sources familiar with the situation. A spokesperson for xAI has yet to respond to requests for comment.