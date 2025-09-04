Flynn Gold (ASX: FG1) Discovers High-Grade Gold Vein at Golden Ridge Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) has announced the discovery of a new high-grade gold vein at its 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania. Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania and Western Australia. The newly identified quartz-sulphide vein, named the ‘G3 Vein’, represents the third major mineralised vein discovered to date at the Grenadier Prospect.

Rock-chip assays confirm high-grade gold mineralisation within the G3 Vein. Highlights include an in-situ sample assaying 1 metre at 11.6g/t Au from a vein outcrop, and float samples assaying 3.5g/t Au and 2.2g/t Au near the vein exposure in Trench 16. A high-grade float sample assaying 17.9g/t Au, located 170 metres south of the G3 vein, may indicate a potential fourth vein. Surface trenching and sampling have confirmed the continuity of gold mineralisation in veins across a 150-metre wide corridor.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston, stated that the discovery marks a significant milestone in exploration at Golden Ridge and expands the potential scale of the mineralised system. The area between the G1/G2 veins and the newly discovered G3 vein remains untested, with further trenching planned. A maiden 7-hole diamond drilling program at Grenadier has been completed with assays pending.

The company also announced that drilling at the Double Event Prospect is scheduled to commence shortly. Further trenching at Grenadier is planned to test for extensions to the G3 vein and in the vicinity of the 17.9g/t Au quartz-sulphide float boulder. Flynn Gold’s exploration efforts continue to focus on expanding the gold endowment of the Golden Ridge Project.