Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU) has announced changes to its board of directors. Magnum Mining & Exploration is focused on the exploration and development of iron ore projects. The company’s primary focus is the Buena Vista iron ore project in Nevada, USA.

Effective September 4, 2025, Mr. Leslie Pereira has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Pereira currently serves as Chairman of Estrella Resources, a company involved in manganese and limestone exploration in Timor Leste. He has experience as Chairman of Vonex Pty Ltd and Business Development Manager for Kangaroo Resources. Magnum noted Pereira was instrumental in the company’s latest capital raise and has introduced a new group of shareholders.

In a related move, Mr. Neil Goodman stepped down from his duties on the Magnum board, effective September 3, 2025. Goodman will maintain his directorship of Nevada Iron LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary holding interests in the Buena Vista project. Magnum expressed gratitude for Goodman’s contributions and guidance since his initial appointment as CEO in August 2022, followed by his appointment as Director in March 2024.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited. Further information can be obtained from Company Secretary Mark Pryn or Investor Relations contact Evan Smith.