Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB) Announces Fund Performance

Russell Investments has announced the fund performance for the Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB) for the period ending 30 June 2025. The ETF, trading under the code RGB on the ASX, is designed to track the performance of the Australian government bond market. Russell Investments is a global investment firm providing a range of investment solutions and services.

According to the announcement, the RGB ETF delivered a one-year total return of 6.49%, compared to an index benchmark return of 6.73%. The two-year annualised total return was 4.54%, versus a benchmark of 4.77%. The three-year annualised total return was reported as 3.20%, while the index benchmark showed 3.43% return.

The announcement also included performance figures for longer periods. The four-year and five-year annualised returns were -1.27% and -1.37% respectively. Since the fund’s inception, the annualised total return was 2.75%, compared to the index benchmark of 3.04%. Fund performance displayed is net of fees and expenses.

Russell Investments encourages potential investors to consult the latest Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for the ETF when deciding whether to invest. The PDS is available on their website or by contacting their office directly. They also recommend reviewing the Target Market Determinations (TMDs) available on their website before making any investment decisions.