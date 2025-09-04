Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM) Announces Fund Performance

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM) has released its fund performance report for the period ending 30 June 2025. Russell Investments manages investments, providing a range of investment solutions to institutions, financial advisors and individual investors globally. The Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (RSM) offers investors exposure to the Australian semi-government bond market.

The announcement details the growth, distribution, and total returns for various periods. The 1-year total return was reported as 7.33%, compared to the index benchmark of 7.62%. Over a 3-year period, the total return was 4.20%, while the index benchmark return was 4.47%. The fund’s inception-to-date total return was 3.04% against the index benchmark of 3.33%.

The fund performance displayed is net of fees and expenses. Index performance does not take into account any management costs associated with the fund. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Investors are advised to consider the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) before making any investment decisions.

Russell Investment Management Ltd (RIM) advises that this information is general and has not been prepared with regard to individual objectives, financial situations, or needs. Potential investors can obtain the PDS from the Russell Investments website or by contacting them directly. Target Market Determinations are also available on the website.