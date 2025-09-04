Greenvale Energy Hits High-Grade Uranium in Queensland Drilling

Greenvale Energy Limited (ASX: GRV) has announced significant high-grade uranium mineralisation from its maiden drilling program at the Oasis Uranium Project in Queensland. Greenvale is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on projects supporting a sustainable, low-carbon future, including uranium exploration projects in the Northern Territory and Queensland. The company’s initial drilling at Oasis has confirmed high-grade uranium in multiple holes, validated by both chemical analysis and spectral gamma logging.

Laboratory chemical assays from the first diamond drill-hole, 25GRV01, revealed a notable uranium intercept, including 9 metres at 758 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 from 40 metres down-hole, featuring high-grade zones of 1 metre at 1,637 ppm U3O8 and 1 metre at 1,466 ppm U3O8. Spectral gamma logs from the same drill-hole corroborate these findings, with some instances showing even higher-grade radiometric assay intersections.

Consistent uranium mineralisation was also confirmed through spectral gamma log results from three additional drill-holes. Drill holes 25GRV01 to 03, situated on the same section, indicate a continuity of mineralisation extending down-dip from the surface to a vertical depth of approximately 300 metres, where the structure remains open. Drill hole 25GRV03 intersected high-grade mineralisation approximately 50 metres deeper than any historical drilling, further confirming the potential for extensions at depth.

Alex Cheeseman, Greenvale CEO, expressed confidence in the Oasis Uranium Project’s potential, noting the strong correlation between historical data, field logging, spectral gamma logging, and assay results. Assay results are pending for nine drill holes, and the company plans to conduct another round of spectral gamma logging at the conclusion of the current program, with further exploration planned to test the open-ended potential along strike to the north and south.