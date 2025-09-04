Centuria Industrial REIT Settles A$325 Million Exchangeable Notes Offering

Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP), Australia’s largest domestic pure play industrial REIT included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index, has announced the settlement of its upsized A$325 million guaranteed exchangeable notes due in 2030. The announcement follows previous notifications to the Australian Securities Exchange on August 27 and August 28, 2025, regarding the launch of the offering. CIP’s portfolio consists of high-quality industrial assets situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. The REIT is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.

The settled offering comprises A$325 million of 3.50% guaranteed exchangeable notes due 2030 (ISIN: XS3170817665), referred to as the ‘New Notes’. These New Notes are listed on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). Simultaneously, Centuria Industrial REIT completed the repurchase of approximately A$299.5 million of its existing A$300 million 3.95% exchangeable notes due March 2028 (ISIN: XS2589248942), known as the ‘Existing Notes’. These repurchased Existing Notes have been cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Jefferies (Australia) Pty Ltd, and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc acted as Joint Global Coordinators, bookrunners, and underwriters for the issuance of the New Notes. They also served as Joint Dealer Managers for the repurchase of the Existing Notes. This strategic financial manoeuvre aims to optimise CIP’s capital structure and provide increased financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.

Authorised for release by Anna Kovarik, Company Secretary.